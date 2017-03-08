Lawmakers Hold Public Hearing On 2 Controversial Gun Bills

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State lawmakers heard two controversial gun bills at the capitol in St. Paul Wednesday.

One bill would allow gun owners to carry firearms without a permit.

The other, similar to Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, and would allow people to use deadly force to defend their property from theft.

Several legislators, including the committee’s chair Republican Rep. Tony Cornish, were carrying firearms at the meeting.

Rep Tony Cornish carrying 40-caliber Glock at Public Safety Committee hearing on gun rights. pic.twitter.com/Ju0cDBrMnq — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) March 8, 2017

These measures drew crowds from advocacy groups on both sides of the debate. So much so, that people showed up more than an hour before the hearing to try and get a seat.

Full witness list for two gun bills being heard in House Committee today @WCCO #mnleg #wcco pic.twitter.com/ACQax7xRaH — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) March 8, 2017

Many who testified against the measures had a personal connection to the issue, having lost a loved one to gun violence.

“I am the father of Katherine Ann Olson. Katherine was a bright, lively, energetic young woman, who, at age 24, answered an ad for a Craiglist nanny. She went to Savage and a young 19-year-old man shot her in the back. His motivation? He just wanted to see what it felt like to kill somebody,” Rev. Rolf Olson said. “So, I personally experienced the heartrending grief of losing a loved one to gun violence.”

Representatives from the NRA testified in support of the bill, arguing that other surrounding states like South Dakota are considering similar laws and that carrying a gun is a fundamental right.

Shortly after noon, the Minnesota House Committee advanced the bills.

MN House Committee advances gun bills expanding "Stand Your Ground" laws and allowing legal gun owners to carry w/o a permit. #mnleg — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) March 8, 2017

Gov. Dayton has not said publicly whether or not he would sign these bills if they were passed by the legislature.