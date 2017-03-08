Tim Kaine’s Son 1 Of 6 Arrested At Pro-Donald Trump Rally

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The youngest son of former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine was one of six people arrested at a Pro-Donald Trump rally in St. Paul.
The protesters clashed with hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the State Capitol rotunda in St. Paul last Saturday, a scene that played out during rallies in other cities around the country.
Police say Linwood Kaine and five other counter protesters lit fireworks inside the capitol’s rotunda during the rally on Saturday.
The 24-year-old was held in jail on suspicion of second-degree rioting, but was later released. He was never charged.
Tim Kaine, a St. Paul native and U.S. senator for Virginia, expressed support for his three children in a statement, saying they all understand the responsibility of expressing their political views peacefully.
