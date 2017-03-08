Minneapolis Man Gets Year In Prison For Mosque Threat

March 8, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Daniel George Fisher, Mosque Threat, Tawfiq Islamic Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man is sentenced to a year in prison for threatening to blow up a mosque.

Fifty-seven-year-old Daniel George Fisher was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty last year to one count of obstructing people from freely exercising religious beliefs.

According to court documents, in September 2015 Fisher wrote and mailed an anonymous letter threatening to blow up the Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis “with all you immigrants in it.” Authorities say Fisher later admitted he wrote the letter to intimidate Muslims.

Prosecutors say the sentence sends a message that anyone who threatens violence because of religious intolerance will face consequences.

Fisher’s attorney asked for a lesser sentence, saying his client was homeless, struggling emotionally and wouldn’t have acted on the threat.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

