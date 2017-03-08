Tree Falls On Worker Amid High Winds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A worker was injured Tuesday after a tree fell on him in St. Louis County.
According to the sheriff’s department, 58-year-old Robert Edblom, of Britt, was among a crew working on the 4100 block of 1st Avenue East in Iron to remove a tree that had fallen on the road.
As his crew was working amid the high winds, a nearby tree fell over and landed on Edblom.
He was airlifted from the scene and taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.