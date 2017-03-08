Several Events Planned For Int’l Women’s Day, Day Without A Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Wednesday marks International Women’s Day and many people will be celebrating it right here in Minnesota, along with another new initiative.
This year, U.N. designated International Women’s Day falls on the same day as “A Day Without a Woman.” Women across the United States are being called to take the day off and to avoid shopping to prove the important place women play in the nation’s economy.
“Day Without A Woman” is being put on by the same group that organized the Women’s March in Washington D.C. in January.
International Women’s Day has been observed since in the early 1900’s.
From St. Paul to the University of Minnesota to downtown Minneapolis, there are several marches and rallies planned for both initiatives.
A list of events is below:
Women’s Day of Action at the Capitol
All day
YWCA “Day Without a Woman” March
10 a.m.
Nicollet Mall
Campus Rally in solidarity with IWD
1-3 p.m.
University of Minnesota
Stop Trump’s Attacks on Women International Women’s Day Protest & March
5 p.m.