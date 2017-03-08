Several Events Planned For Int’l Women’s Day, Day Without A Woman

From St. Paul to the University of Minnesota to downtown Minneapolis, there are several marches and rallies planned for both initiatives.

“Day Without A Woman” is being put on by the same group that organized the Women’s March in Washington D.C. in January.

This year, U.N. designated International Women’s Day falls on the same day as “A Day Without a Woman.” Women across the United States are being called to take the day off and to avoid shopping to prove the important place women play in the nation’s economy.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Wednesday marks International Women’s Day and many people will be celebrating it right here in Minnesota, along with another new initiative.

Mary is honored to be a member of the talented news team at WCCO-TV in her home state of Minnesota. You can now see her reporting Monday through Friday on WCCO This Morning. Mary lives in the metro area with her rescue dachshund, Scooby. ...