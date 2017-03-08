Gov. Walker To Tour Milwaukee Jewish Community Center

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker plans to visit a Jewish community center in a Milwaukee suburb a day after another threat and evacuation at the facility.
Walker’s visit Wednesday is a show of support for the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay which has had three threats and evacuations in recent weeks.
Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. A Missouri resident has been arrested on a cyberstalking charge and accused of making at least eight of the threats nationwide.
Walker said in a statement, “everyone has the right to worship and practice their faith without fear.”
