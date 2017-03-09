Deputy Commerce Commissioner Arrested In St. Paul Prostitution Sting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deputy Commerce Commissioner Michael Deal has been fired after authorities say he was arrested in a prostitution sting in St. Paul Tuesday.
Members of the Saint Paul PD VICE unit conducted a sting operation Tuesday.
According to jail records, Deal was one of five men arrested on March 7 at the Days Inn in St. Paul on suspicion of soliciting prostitution.
He is no longer in custody.
Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman issued a statement Wednesday night:
“Shane Deal’s appointment with the Commerce Department has ended, effective immediately. I am appointing Sarah Butler as the Department’s Acting Deputy Commissioner for Financial Institutions. She currently serves as the Department’s Chief Examiner for Non-depository Financial Institutions and previously served as Deputy Commissioner with the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions.”
A representative for St. Paul police says the department expects to forward the cases to the city attorney for consideration of charges either Thursday or Friday.