Deputy Commerce Commissioner Arrested In St. Paul Prostitution Sting

March 9, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Michael Deal

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deputy Commerce Commissioner Michael Deal has been fired after authorities say he was arrested in a prostitution sting in St. Paul Tuesday.

Members of the Saint Paul PD VICE unit conducted a sting operation Tuesday.

According to jail records, Deal was one of five men arrested on March 7 at the Days Inn in St. Paul on suspicion of soliciting prostitution.

He is no longer in custody.

Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman issued a statement Wednesday night:

“Shane Deal’s appointment with the Commerce Department has ended, effective immediately. I am appointing Sarah Butler as the Department’s Acting Deputy Commissioner for Financial Institutions. She currently serves as the Department’s Chief Examiner for Non-depository Financial Institutions and previously served as Deputy Commissioner with the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions.”

A representative for St. Paul police says the department expects to forward the cases to the city attorney for consideration of charges either Thursday or Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia