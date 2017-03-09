Dozens Of Law Changes Underway At Minnesota Legislature

March 9, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The rush is on at the Minnesota Legislature to get policy changes big and small in place.

Friday brings the first of several deadlines for the thousands of bills introduced at the Capitol this year to have a path to becoming law. And while some of the Republican-controlled Legislature’s bills could take effect, others may be used as bargaining chips with Gov. Mark Dayton.

The deadline pressure comes just before the Legislature pivots to assemble a new budget.

Dayton already signed a bill lifting the state’s 158-year-old ban on Sunday liquor sales. Lawmakers are still searching for a compromise to upgrade driver’s licenses to meet new requirements for boarding domestic flights in 2018.

Bills requiring provisional balloting and reshaping oversight of the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium are also on the move.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia