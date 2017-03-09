Mpls. Park & Rec Board Expands Tobacco Ban To Chewing Tobacco, E-Cigs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Park and Recreation officials say all tobacco use will soon be banned on all park land.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) passed the resolution Wednesday.
The new policy, effective May 8, means the MPRB will join 30 other metro area park systems in becoming completely tobacco-free on MPRB lands and MPRB owned and/or operated facilities.
“We are excited to join with dozens of other local park systems in becoming completely tobacco-free,” Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Jayne Miller said. “This policy supports our mission to promote healthy lifestyles and environments for residents and park visitors across Minneapolis, and will contribute to many park patrons’ use and enjoyment of our system. I also want to thank Commissioner Steffanie Musich for talking a lead role in developing this important policy.”
The new policy expands the MPRB tobacco policy to address the use of chewing tobacco and electronic cigarettes.
The policy does not include tobacco for traditional Native American spiritual or cultural ceremony – if approved by the MPRB.