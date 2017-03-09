U Of M Law Professor Accused Of Stalking, Rape Released From Jail

March 9, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Francesco Parisi, Hennepin County Attorney's Office, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of Minnesota law professor charged with raping and stalking his ex-girlfriend is out of jail.

Francesco Parisi, 54, was released on Tuesday.

He was arrested last month with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police Parisi raped her and then started stalking her after they broke up.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said one of the conditions of his release is no contact with his accuser. They’re also working to corroborate the allegations against Parisi.

