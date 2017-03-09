Report: Matt Kalil Signing With Panthers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Matt Kalill’s days with the Minnesota Vikings appear to be over.
According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, Kalil is set to sign with the Carolina Panthers Thursday afternoon. NFL free agency begins at 3 p.m.
The #Panthers are targeting Matt Kalil as their new left tackle, sources say, and he could play with his brother Ryan. Would move Oher to RT
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017
Adam Schefter of ESPN had a similar report Thursday morning.
Former Vikings’ OT Matt Kalil expected to sign with brother Ryan’s Panthers if no snags in final talks, per sources. Kalil brother reunion.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017
If he signs a contract, he would be joining his brother, Ryan Kalil, who also plays on the offensive line with the Panthers. It would be just the third time in NFL history that two brothers played on the same NFL offensive line.
Matt Kalil was drafted by the Vikings with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 draft out of USC. Kalil missed most of last season after being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury in September that required surgery. He played just two games last season after starting all 16 games the previous four years.
