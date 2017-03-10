2017 Minnesota Boys H.S. Hockey State Tournament Schedule & Scores

CLASS 2A

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinal

Lakeville South 5, No. 2 St. Thomas Academy 2

Five different players scored for Lakeville South as they defeated St. Thomas Academy.

No. 3 Moorhead 4, Hill-Murray 2

Junior forward Jack Stetz scored short-handed in the second period to give Moorhead a two goal cushion they would hold through a scoreless third period.

No. 1 Eden Prairie 3, Wayzata 1

Three was the lucky number for Eden Prairie as the Eagles scored thrice in the third period to beat the Trojans.

No. 5 Grand Rapids 6, No. 4 Maple Grove 4

The Thunderhawks scored five straight goals after going down 2-0 early and outlasted Maple Grove for the win.

Friday, March 10

Semifinal

Lakeville South vs. Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Eden Prairie vs. Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

Consolation Semifinal

At Mariucci Arena, University of Minnesota

St. Thomas Academy 4, Hill-Murray 0

St. Thomas Academy triumphed in the third meeting this year between them and rival Hill-Murray.

Wayzata 2, Maple Grove 1 (OT)

A power play goal from junior forward Colin Schmidt forced overtime and Wayzata won it in the closing seconds of OT on a goal from senior forward Matt Cossette.

Saturday, March 11

At Mariucci Arena, University of Minnesota

Consolation Championship

St. Thomas Academy vs. Wayzata, 12 p.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Third Place

Lakeville South or Moorhead vs. Eden Prairie or Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Championship

Lakeville South or Moorhead vs. Eden Prairie or Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Wednesday, March 8

Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 3, No. 2 Delano 2

Moose sophomore Troy Dahlheimer scored the game winning goal on a second period power play. Goalie Tyler Klatt made 33 saves in the win.

Northfield 3, No.3 Mahtomedi 1

Northfield’s Nicholas Kverno scored the go ahead goal and a late empty netter to seal the victory for the Raiders.

No. 1 Hermantown 3, Luverne 2 (OT)

Hermantown’s Dylan Kolquist scored 42 seconds into overtime to push the Hawks into the semifinals.

No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral 6, No. 4 East Grand Forks 3

After falling behind early, St. Cloud Cathedral went on a scoring frenzy to beat the Green Wave.

Thursday, March 9

At Mariucci Arena, University of Minnesota

Consolation Semifinal

Delano 8, Mahtomedi 1

The Tigers scored four goals in the second period and senior forward Brian Halonen put the final three away in a convincing victory over Mahtomedi.

East Grand Forks 5, Luverne 2

Five different players scored for East Grand Forks as they advanced to the consolation final over Luverne.

Friday, March 10

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Semifinal

Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 3, Northfield 2

Senior forward Nick Zwack scored with just three seconds left to lift the Moose over the Raiders.

Hermantown 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 5

Hermantown’s Ryan Sandelin scored four goals, including the winner in overtime, to send the defending champion Hawks to face Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake on Saturday for the Class A championship.

Saturday, March 11

At Mariucci Arena, University of Minnesota

Consolation Championship

Delano vs. East Grand Forks, 10 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Third Place

Northfield vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, 1 p.m.

Championship

Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake vs. Hermantown, 12 p.m.