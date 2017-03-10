Gander Mountain Files For Bankruptcy, 32 Locations To Close

March 10, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Gander Mountain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another one bites the dust.

Outdoor recreational store Gander Mountain has announced it is filing for bankruptcy.

In a press release, the company said a decrease in in-store sales led them to review their business plan. As a result, in order to keep up with online shopping, it was determined the company needed to restructure to have a more narrow focus and lower operating cost.

To do so more smoothly, Gander Mountain decided to file for bankruptcy.

During the process, business hours at each location will remain the same. Employee pay, benefits and retirement plans will also remain in place.

However, 32 underperforming stores will begin to close in the next several weeks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia