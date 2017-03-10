Dozens Of H.S. Students Take Party In Culinary Competition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dozens of high school culinary students put their skills to the test in the Minnesota Pro-Start Invitational Thursday.
The challenge was to create a three-course meal in one hour using only two butane burners.
They had to come up with the menu as well as prep, cook, and plate all three courses.
Some 50 students from 13 different high schools were competing for awards and scholarships.
Chefs from around the state served as volunteer judges.
“After high school, during high school, 90-some percent of people work somewhere in the food service industry. They’ve got some great skills to take into some of their first jobs,” Julie Mundahl, an instructor at Buffalo High School, said.
Elk River won the culinary competition and Sauk Rapids-Rice took the Management title.
Both high schools will move on to compete in the National Pro-Start Invitation in April in South Carolina.