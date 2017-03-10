Meatless Dishes To Try At Home

Whether you are giving up meat for Lent, or living with dietary restrictions, there are a variety of meatless dishes for you to enjoy. Twin Cities Mom Blog blogger Monica Hess shares a few for you to try at home.
Vegetable Lo Mein Ingrediants
8-ounce package lo mein noodles
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 teaspoons chopped garlic
1 teaspoon chopped ginger
1 onion
2 cups chopped broccoli
1 bell pepper
1 carrot,
2 cups mushrooms
1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
2 scallions, finely sliced
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon sesame oil
OPTIONAL: add Sriracha if you want spice
10-Minute Black Bean Tacos
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 large onion, diced
1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup water
8 corn tortillas
1 bag cabbage slaw or shredded cabbage
1 medium avocado, sliced
Salsa
Lime wedges
Sheet Pan Honey-Sesame Tofu and Green Beans
Oil or cooking spray
12 ounces extra-firm tofu, drained and patted dry
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce or tamari
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
1 pound green beans, trimmed
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 scallion, thinly sliced
1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds