Minnesota Joins States Suing Trump Over Travel Ban

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota is joining a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s new travel ban.
The lawsuit was originated by Washington State. Oregon, New York and Massachusetts are also joining the suit.
In the new filing, it states that President Donald Trump cannot evade the first court ruling by simply re-issuing a ban with the same basic principles. Hawaii launched its own lawsuit on Wednesday.
The revised ban on six predominantly Muslim countries is set to take effect next week.
The White House said it’s confident the executive order will withstand legal challenges, and that it’s consistent with federal law.