19 Plead Guilty In Minnesota-Wisconsin Meth Ring

March 10, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: Methamphetamine, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nineteen people have pleaded guilty in a drug ring that authorities say trafficked 127 pounds of methamphetamine from the Minneapolis area to central Wisconsin communities over a three-year span.

U.S. Attorney John Vaudreuil in Wisconsin says 14 of the suspects have been sentenced, and the remaining five will be sentenced over the next two months.

Authorities say the conspiracy operated from June 2013 to May 2016. The meth that was trafficked had a total estimated street value of $5.7 million.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

