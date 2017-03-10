St. Olaf Strips Professor’s Name From Building Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

March 10, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Reidar Dittmann, St. Olaf College

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — St. Olaf College is removing the name of a deceased professor from a campus building because of what it calls “credible evidence” of sexual misconduct.

The college’s arts building is named for Reidar Dittmann, a Holocaust survivor who taught art and Norwegian at the school for nearly half a century and died in 2010 at age 88.

St. Olaf President David Anderson says Dittmann’s name will be removed because multiple former students have come forward with sexual misconduct accusations.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Dittmann’s family issued a statement saying they’re deeply troubled by the allegations but also “devastated by the impossibility of due process.”

Dittmann founded the school’s international studies program and was director of its art museum. Norway’s king awarded him the St. Olav Medal in 1977.

