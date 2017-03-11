4 Things To Do From Saturday, March 4, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It feels like winter again, so keep warm with these activities covered by Mike Augustyniak and Natalie Nyhus on WCCO Saturday Morning.
1. Hockey and St. Paul go hand in hand. Besides the state tournament, the Let’s Play Hockey Expo is going on at the RiverCentre. It runs Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event is free.
2. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in St. Paul. LuckyPalooza is a two-block street event with three tent parties, outdoor food, stands and bars and live music. The event is along West 7th Street and goes from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.
3. Midtown Global Market gets colorful Saturday. You can celebrate Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors. There will be food, music, henna, dancing and more. The free event is from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
4. And you gotta go to The Auto Show! Nearly 600 vehicles from 35 domestic and imported brands are on display at the Minneapolis Convention Center, giving you the chance to sit behind the wheel of your favorite ride. It’s also your chance to win a 2017 Chevy Cruze Hatchback. The show features special guests like Rick Dale from “Rick’s Restorations,” a classic car walk and much more. It’s from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12.