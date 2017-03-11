Sheriff: McGregor Man Dies After ATV Goes Through Ice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A McGregor man is dead after he broke through the ice on Big Sandy Lake while riding an ATV, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s office.
A witness reported seeing the ATV go through the ice just after noon.
Authorities arrived to the scene to find ATV tracks leading to a hole in the ice.
They found a Polaris Ranger in about eight feet of water with the driver still in the cab.
The 59-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center.
The sheriff’s office says the ice thickness near where the victim broke through was between a half inch and three inches.
