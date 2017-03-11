Two Rounds Of March Snow On The Way

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Remember when it was almost 70 degrees in parts of Minnesota last week? Ah, such sweet memories.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says winter is not on its way out. Our below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend – bringing with it a couple chances for snow.
Settle down, folks. We’re in the third-snowiest month, after all.
Snow is expected to start falling across west central and southeast Minnesota Sunday morning and continue into Monday morning.
Then a second round of snow is expected starting late Monday night and well into Tuesday morning.
Two to 4 inches of accumulation is expected for the first round in the metro, with another couple of inches to add to that by Tuesday.
Southwestern Minnesota will get much more, with 7 to 9 inches predicted.
Northern Minnesota will only see a coating to about an inch.
But don’t fret, winter haters. We’ll start warming up again by mid-week.