State Patrol: 1 Dead After Chase Near MOA Ends In Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after a police pursuit near the Mall of America ended in a crash Saturday.
According to State Patrol, the pursuit began when Bloomington police attempted to stop a Saturn “driving carelessly at a high speed” on American Boulevard.
The Saturn fled, running a red light at 34th Avenue and hitting a Buick. The Saturn then struck a stoplight.
A 24-year-old female passenger in the Saturn was killed, State Patrol said. The driver of the Buick was not injured.
Pending charges against the 27-year-old male driver could include criminal vehicular homicide, felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen auto, State Patrol said.