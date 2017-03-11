Timberwolves Fall To Bucks 102-95

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tony Snell scored 19 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 and the balanced Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-95 on Saturday night for their season-high sixth consecutive victory.

Milwaukee had seven players score in double figures. Matthew Dellavedova had 16 points and Greg Monroe finished with 12.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which was coming off a victory against Golden State on Friday night. Ricky Rubio added 22.

The Timberwolves got within two with just under three minutes remaining on a Rubio jumper but the Bucks held off the late challenge.

Minnesota used an 11-0 run to grab a 67-64 lead in the third, but Milwaukee had a 76-75 advantage heading to the fourth.

John Henson and Khris Middleton each scored 11 points for the Bucks, and Rashad Vaughn had 10. Milwaukee shot 46.2 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns nearly had a double-double in the first half with 16 points and nine rebounds. … Coach Tom Thibodeau was whistled for a technical foul early in the third quarter after he argued a delayed goaltending call on Gorgui Dieng, who blocked John Henson’s shot. … F Adreian Payne dressed for the third straight contest but didn’t play. He missed the previous 13 games while being treated for thrombocytopenia.

Bucks: G Malcolm Brogdon (back) and F Mirza Teletovic (hamstring) sat out for the second consecutive game. … Henson picked up a technical foul midway through the third quarter after being called for a foul on Towns. … After a review that took place more than a minute later, a key fourth-quarter basket by Greg Monroe was ruled to have been after the expiration of the shot clock. … The Bucks have won five of six against the Timberwolves.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Washington on Monday in the second of four consecutive games against Eastern Conference opponents. Minnesota fell to the Wizards 112-105 on Jan. 6 in their lone meeting this season.

Bucks: Play at Memphis on Monday to start a six-game road trip. The Bucks defeated the Grizzlies 106-96 on Nov. 12 in Milwaukee in the only matchup between teams this season.

