Sheriff: Arrest Made After Meth, Marijuana Found In Big Lake Drug Bust

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old man was arrested last Friday after authorities seized large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana during a drug bust in Big Lake.
Derek Alan Snaza was arrested for second-degree possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property in connection with the incident.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for narcotics last Friday at a residence on the 20000 block of 152nd St. NW in Big Lake Township. Investigators located about 28 grams of methamphetamine and about 107 grams of marijuana in the residence.
Authorities also found an ATV that was reported stolen near Zimmerman in October 2016.
Snaza is being held in the Sherburne County Jail awaiting formal charges.