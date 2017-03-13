Mpls. Health Officials: Semen Found In 11 Of 17 Adult Venues

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis health officials will be meeting Monday after a troubling assessment of the city’s adult entertainment venues.
The Minneapolis Health Department says concern over cleanliness and sources of contagion prompted a sweep of the city’s 17 adult entertainment establishments.
During the environmental assessment, inspectors found “stains of concern” in 16 establishments and the presence of semen in 11 of the establishments.
Health officials say semen in public establishments is considered a “potentially infectious material and is a public health concern.”
The Minneapolis Health, Environment & Community Engagement Committee will hear the report at a meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Minneapolis City Hall.