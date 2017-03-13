Minneapolis Fines Surdyk’s $2K, Suspends License For 30 Days Starting July 2

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was always a risk — opening while the law says you should close.

WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield asked Surdyk’s Liquor owner Jim Surdyk if he felt any risk in opening Sunday, months ahead of the Sunday sales law going into effect.

“I don’t think so, no,” he said.

A bold move that infuriated the competition.

“It really upset me because he was giving himself an unfair advantage while breaking the law,” Bill Princeton, owner of Princeton’s Liquors in Maple Grove, said.

Princeton’s store was closed on Sunday. He says it’s simply not fair Jim Surdyk’s was open.

“I hope he’s made an example of so others don’t follow suit,” Princeton said.

And they probably won’t after the city of Minneapolis served Surdyk a letter saying he will be fined $2,000 and his liquor license is suspended for 30 days starting July 2 — the day Sunday sales become legal. The city says he ignored their warning Sunday — a warning we witnessed.

“I have to do my job and I’m going to write you up for this, every customer that comes out I’m going to write you up for this,” a city worker told Surdyk.

“Said that he’s going to write us up on some type of form and talk to us later, but he ran out of the store that quick,” Surdyk said.

Surdyk racked up sale after sale — now he is going to pay.

If Surdyk’s tries to sell again on Sunday the city says they will pursue revoking the license.

Surdyk’s can appeal these sanctions and it would go before City Council.