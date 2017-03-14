Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In Minnesota

By Linda Cameron St. Patrick’s Day is a big occasion for having a pint at a local pub or bar. It’s also a day to savor traditional Irish fare, such as corned beef and cabbage and colcannon. You might even try Irish poutine and brisket. Twin Cities has dozens of popular Irish bars, pubs and Irish-themed restaurants. With so many to choose from, here are a few with pints of beer, specialty pints, and nearly plus-sized menus. Two are a few miles away from St. Paul/Minneapolis.

Kieran’s Irish Pub

85 6th St. N.

Minneapolis, MN 55403

(612) 339-4499

www.kierans.com Conveniently near Target Field and Target Center, Kieran’s is a popular sports and concert event stopover. This lively pub is also where the hard working come to enjoy a good pint of beer or something else. Sometimes, in a burst of neighborliness and community spirit, Kieran’s might offer pints at the price of two-for-one. Hospitality workers can get a pint on the house if they present a time slip. The menu is full of main meals and small plates prepared in true Irish tradition. Kieran’s is one of those establishments that serves corned beef every day. But do try the curry lunch and pot roast, too.

O’Brien’s Public House

338 First Ave. E.

Shakopee, MN 55379

(952) 217-5490

www.obrienspublichousemn.com If a commute to Twin Cities just for a pint is too long, Shakopee has a great pub. O’Brien’s Public House serves plenty of specialty and craft beers by the pint. The pub also has house wine by the glass. The pub’s menu consists of daily specials and specials for many occasions. On Monday, hospitality workers can enjoy $10 burgers and a few pints. Tuesday is taco day, featuring pints and $12 tacos. The atmosphere in this pub is very social, and gives a big welcome on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Liffey

175 7th St., W.

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 556-1420

The Liffey has several 20-oz. mixed pints, if pint variety is your spice of pub life. There are five mixed pint selections, most of them featuring Guinness. Harp with Strongbow Cider is the only non-Guinness mixed pint. The Happy Hour discount for selected 16 and 20-oz. pint beverages is $2.50. In addition to pint-sized libations, The Liffey has one of the best lunch, dinner and late night menus. The corned beef tastes great and makes a great pairing when shared with a pint.

Brigid’s Pub

317 Beltrami Ave.

Bemidji, MN 56601

(218) 444-0567

www.brigidsirishpub.com For genuine pints, especially pints of Guinness, this pub has it down to the ml (milliliter). But Brigid’s Pub conveniently lists all pints in fluid ounces. You can order Guinness by the half pint (10 oz.), American pint (16 oz.), or international pint (20 oz.). The pub has an interesting list of specialty beer drinks, also in pints. For small eats, you can nosh or nibble on delicacies such as corned beef Irish eggrolls and flavored Colcannon potato cakes. The pub also has a list of soups, salads, burgers and Irish inspired fare. Sorry – no corned beef and cabbage dinners.