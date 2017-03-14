Police: Serial Burglar Targeted Theatergoers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who broke into more than 40 homes over a three year period will now be spending the next 11 in prison.

David Pollard received that sentence after he was convicted this week on burglary charges. Police say he hit more than 40 homes in 19 towns across the Twin Cities. They estimate he stole more than a million dollars worth of belongings.

Now, investigators say Pollard picked his victims in a way they hadn’t seen.

When most people go to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, they’re looking for a good show and good food. But police say for several years someone was visiting the Minnesota landmark for the wrong reasons.

“He did his research. He’s a fairly intelligent individual,” Lt. David Becker of the Eden Prairie Police Department said.

Police say Pollard would go to the theater, wait in the parking lot to watch who would go inside, then write down their license plates.

“And then run them through this database that he had a subscription to and get their information — their personal information — which included, generally, their address,” Lt. Becker said.

Once Pollard had the victim’s address, he knew they’d be inside the theater for several hours, giving him plenty of time to break into their homes.

“He was a little more savvy on the front end, but once we figured things out we were able to catch him,” Lt. Becker said.

First they noticed the theater theme between the victims. After catching him on surveillance cameras, Lt. Becker and several other undercover officers with Eden Prairie Police followed him to another theater parking lot.

“We saw him watching vehicles, taking down license plates and then he left,” Lt. Becker said.

That led them straight to a Minnetonka neighborhood where they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home.

“He’s pretty smart, and I think he’s also fairly arrogant,” Lt. Becker said. “And yes, he was surprised that he got caught.”

Police say Pollard stole jewelry, guns and even a 100 year old violin that a family had passed down through several generations. In addition to serving time, he has to pay $30,000 in restitution to his victims.