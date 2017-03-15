Gophers’ Tyler Sheehy Named Hobey Baker Award Finalist

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota sophomore Tyler Sheehy was named a finalist on Wednesday for the Hobey Baker Award.
The annual award goes to the top player in college hockey. Sheehy, a Burnsville native, is the 15th Gopher to be named a finalist for the honor.
Sheehy helped lead the Gophers to their sixth straight regular season conference title and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. He was selected First Team All-Big Ten and leads the league in scoring at 52 points, including 20 goals. The 52 points is tied for seventh nationally.
He leads the nation with 37 points at even-strength, and his 19 multi-point games is second in the country. There hasn’t been a finalist from the Gophers since Ryan Potulny.
Sheehy has played in all 73 games since joining the Gophers and has 83 career points.
This year’s three finalists will be announced on March 30, and the winner on April 7 at the NCAA Frozen Four.
The Gophers have four previous Hobey Baker Award winners – Neal Broten in 1981, Robb Stauber in 1988, Brian Bonin in 1996 and Jordan Leopold in 2002.
The Gophers face the winner of Penn State/Michigan Friday night.