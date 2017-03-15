Identities Released In Fatal SUV-Semi Collision In Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two drivers involved in a fatal crash between an SUV and semi in Wisconsin have been identified.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. Monday on Interstate 94 in Dunn County near Menomonie.
A 29-year-old man driving a Ford Ranger westbound lost control of the vehicle. The SUV crossed the median to the eastbound side of I-94.
A semi struck the Ranger’s driver’s side. The 29-year-old was fatally injured, State Patrol said. He’s been identified as Andrew Stearns of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
The 65-year-old semi driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. He’s identified as Elmer Jesok of St. Paul.
WisCOT says both drivers were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.