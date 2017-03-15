March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Identities Released In Fatal SUV-Semi Collision In Wisconsin

March 15, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two drivers involved in a fatal crash between an SUV and semi in Wisconsin have been identified.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. Monday on Interstate 94 in Dunn County near Menomonie.

A 29-year-old man driving a Ford Ranger westbound lost control of the vehicle. The SUV crossed the median to the eastbound side of I-94.

A semi struck the Ranger’s driver’s side. The 29-year-old was fatally injured, State Patrol said. He’s been identified as Andrew Stearns of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

44 0134 15 Identities Released In Fatal SUV Semi Collision In Wisconsin

(credit: Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

The 65-year-old semi driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. He’s identified as Elmer Jesok of St. Paul.

WisCOT says both drivers were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia