A Cappella Group Pentatonix To Perform At State Fair Grandstand

March 15, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota State Fair, Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A cappella group Pentatonix is set to perform during the 2017 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.

The group is comprised of five members, Avi Kaplan, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonada, Kevin Olusola and Mitch Grassi, who combine vocals, percussion and beatboxing in each of their songs.

In five years, they have sold over 6 million alubms in the U.S. and won three Grammys.

Pentatonix has performed in Minnesota previously, playing shows at Mill City Nights in 2012 and the Xcel Energy Center in 2016.

Pentatonix will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Tickets cost between $40 and $50, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24. They can be purchased online, at the State Fairgrounds ticket booths or by calling 800-514-3849.

Other confirmed acts for the 2017 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series include Nickelback, Daughtry, Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons and John Mellencamp.

