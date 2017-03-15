March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Mayte Garcia Discusses Death Of Her Son With Prince

March 15, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Mayte Garcia, Prince

(AP) — Prince’s ex-wife is opening up about the couple’s son, who was born with a rare genetic disorder in 1996 and died just six days later.

Mayte Garcia writes in a new memoir excerpted in People magazine that baby Amiir was born with Pfeiffer syndrome type 2, a disorder that causes skeletal abnormalities. She says the baby struggled to breathe and underwent multiple procedures before his death.

Garcia tells People she doesn’t think Prince ever got over the baby’s death. She says, “I don’t know how anybody can get over it. I know I haven’t.”

Garcia and Prince married in 1996 and divorced in 2000.

Prince died last April from an accidental overdose.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia