Twin Cities Media Legend Sid Hartman Celebrates 97th Birthday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There is no doubt that a lot “close personal friends” will be reaching out to Sid Hartman on Wednesday.

The media legend, who has worked in the Twin Cities for more than six decades, is celebrating his 97th birthday. A native of north Minneapolis, he was already a well-known newspaper columnist when he joined the staff of WCCO Radio in 1955, and has become one of the station’s most popular personalities. Hartman is known for his legendary radio show Sunday mornings on Newsradio WCCO 830 AM, the “Sports Huddle” with Sid and Dave, which he co-hosts with Dave Mona.

Hartman has been especially busy lately, recovering from a broken hip last December after falling on the ice outside his residence. He was also recently profiled for his work by NBC’s Today Show.

Several have already used social media to reach out and wish Hartman a happy birthday. Here’s a sampling of the tweets.

Happy 97th Birthday to #Stribsports columnist Sid Hartman. He’ll lunch at Murray’s and then come into the office and write his column. — Glen Crevier (@gcrev) March 15, 2017

Happy Birthday to the @StarTribune‘s (and @WCCO‘s) Sid Hartman! The oldest working sportswriter in America is 97! pic.twitter.com/sK43W8kJDp — Cathy Wurzer (@CathyWurzer) March 15, 2017

Happy Birthday to SID Hartman! @wccoradio — Ali Lucia (@Ali_Lucia) March 15, 2017

Happy 97th birthday to my close personal friend Sid Hartman! via Facebook https://t.co/GMxKG5tCD1 pic.twitter.com/iJfJrhSrbk — Greg Kjos (@Kjosy) March 15, 2017

When I first started working with Sid Hartman in 1984, he was 64 and I thought, “He’ll retire soon.” Happy 97th Birthday, Sid. — Bob Sansevere (@bobsansevere) March 15, 2017

Happy birthday to the great man, Sid Hartman, 97 today; pictured with his close, personal friend, NFL/college hoops zebra Gene Steratore. pic.twitter.com/xeOuTubdxq — Chris Miller (@Cmillstrib) March 15, 2017

Happy 97th birthday to Sid the Kid Hartman and happy 67th birthday to his recorder pic.twitter.com/4hQ2qkcPZ6 — Michael Russo (@Russostrib) March 15, 2017