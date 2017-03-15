March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Twin Cities Media Legend Sid Hartman Celebrates 97th Birthday

March 15, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Sid Hartman, Sid Hartman Birthday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There is no doubt that a lot “close personal friends” will be reaching out to Sid Hartman on Wednesday.

The media legend, who has worked in the Twin Cities for more than six decades, is celebrating his 97th birthday. A native of north Minneapolis, he was already a well-known newspaper columnist when he joined the staff of WCCO Radio in 1955, and has become one of the station’s most popular personalities. Hartman is known for his legendary radio show Sunday mornings on Newsradio WCCO 830 AM, the “Sports Huddle” with Sid and Dave, which he co-hosts with Dave Mona.

Hartman has been especially busy lately, recovering from a broken hip last December after falling on the ice outside his residence. He was also recently profiled for his work by NBC’s Today Show.

Several have already used social media to reach out and wish Hartman a happy birthday. Here’s a sampling of the tweets.

