2 Sentenced To More Than 30 Years Each For Crime Spree That Left 1 Dead

March 16, 2017 6:51 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County judge sentenced two men to more than 30 years each for a 2015 crime spree that left one person dead.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentenced 43-year-old Michelle Koester to 32 years and 43-year-old Albert McIntosh to 38 years in prison, according to a statement from Hennepin County Attorney’s office Thursday afternoon.

A jury found Koester and McIntosh guilty of 11 counts, including first degree robbery and aiding and abetting second degree murder.

Prosecutors say the October 2015 crime spree left 42-year-old Julio Mozo-Cuate dead and at least a half dozen more terrorized. Mozo-Cuate was murdered while sitting in his car in an alley behind his home.

