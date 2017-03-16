March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

DNR: Invasive Silver Carp Captured In St. Croix River

March 16, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Invasive Species, Minnessota Department Of Natural Resources, Silver Carp, St Croix River

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the first capture of an invasive silver carp on the St. Croix River.

A commercial angler caught it near Prescott, Wisconsin, as part of a monitoring project, just upstream from where the St. Croix meets the Mississippi River.

DNR invasive fish coordinator Nick Frohnauer says it’s disappointing but not unexpected. In 2014, two silver carp were found in the Mississippi just upstream from the confluence of the Mississippi and St. Croix.

The commercial angler also caught one bighead carp, another species of invasive Asian carp. Bighead carp were previously caught at the same location and further upstream on the St. Croix.

Frohnauer the captures don’t indicate that the two species have established populations or are reproducing in the St. Croix.

