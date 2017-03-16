March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Youth Intervention Advocates Gather At Capitol

March 16, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: Northfield, Youth Intervention

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State workers gathered Thursday to talk about the benefits of community-based youth intervention programs.

The Youth Intervention Programs Association says when kids get the help they need, it saves taxpayers money and keeps youth out of the juvenile justice system.

youth Youth Intervention Advocates Gather At Capitol

Kathryn Kovachev (credit: CBS)

A recent survey found kids who participate in youth intervention programs get better grades and have better problem-solving skills.

“When I eventually joined the youth board, I found the voice that was taken away from me growing up. Even just showing up created a sense of structure that I had never experienced,” said Kathryn Kovachev of the Northfield Union of Youth. “Being a part of the KEY helped me see that I’m worth something, that I’m not alone in my struggles, and most importantly, that I belong.”

An estimated 300,000 Minnesota youth are in need of youth intervention services.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia