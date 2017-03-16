Youth Intervention Advocates Gather At Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State workers gathered Thursday to talk about the benefits of community-based youth intervention programs.
The Youth Intervention Programs Association says when kids get the help they need, it saves taxpayers money and keeps youth out of the juvenile justice system.
A recent survey found kids who participate in youth intervention programs get better grades and have better problem-solving skills.
“When I eventually joined the youth board, I found the voice that was taken away from me growing up. Even just showing up created a sense of structure that I had never experienced,” said Kathryn Kovachev of the Northfield Union of Youth. “Being a part of the KEY helped me see that I’m worth something, that I’m not alone in my struggles, and most importantly, that I belong.”
An estimated 300,000 Minnesota youth are in need of youth intervention services.