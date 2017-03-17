Dayton’s Budget Proposal Focuses On Preschool, Savings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton wants to put much of a growing budget surplus toward expanding a new preschool program.
Gov. Mark Dayton released his retooled budget proposal Friday that capitalizes on a surplus that’s grown since previous estimates of $1.4 billion. State budget officials now project the Legislature has a $1.65 billion budget to work with.
The Democratic governor wants to use $175 million to expand the preschool program launched last year. Dayton calls it a top priority.
“My supplemental budget proposal would continue making the investments our state needs to create opportunity for every Minnesotan, starting with our youngest learners, while protecting the fiscal integrity of our state’s budget,” Dayton said. “Investing $175 million in voluntary preK this year would allow more schools to offer that opportunity to students and families across Minnesota. My budget would deliver excellent educations for all our students, support job creation across our state, and help build an even Better Minnesota for all who call our state home.”
But the biggest dollar amount wouldn’t be spent at all. Dayton wants to set aside $200 million to cover unforeseen costs passed down by the federal government.
Dayton’s proposal sets off a budgetary tug-of-war with Republicans who control the Legislature. GOP lawmakers have signaled they’ll push for much bigger tax breaks.
