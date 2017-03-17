March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers Fall To Middle Tennessee | More

MDA Issues Consumer Advisory For Fish From St. Paul Market

March 17, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Consumer Advisory, Minnesota Department Of Agriculture, Shwe Karen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued a consumer advisory for dried fish from a St. Paul market due to concerns about botulism.

The MDA said Friday that dried, uneviscerated fish sold from Shwe Karen Market has the potential to be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

The product of concern is dried fish longer than 5 inches and still containing the internal organs. The fish was packaged in one kilogram clear plastic bags labeled “Dried Fish.” The fish was sold between Feb. 5 and March 2, 2017.

