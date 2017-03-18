Mike’s Mix: The Summit Cocktail

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he’s in Wayzata to get a taste of France at Bellecourt.
The Summit
2 oz Hardy VS cognac
¾ oz ginger syrup*
¾ oz fresh lime juice
1 ½ oz fresh cucumber juice
1 dash angostura bitters
1 dash orange bitters
1 pinch salt
* To make ginger syrup combine 1 part ginger juice and 1 part sugar. Store in refrigerator.
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a tin over ice and shake just one or two times, just to combine. Strain into a Collins glass (or mule tin) over crushed ice. Garnish with a cucumber peel “snail” and candied ginger.
Bellecour is a French bistro and bakery located in the heart of downtown Wayzata, and is named after the bustling town center of Place Bellecour in Lyon, France. Chef Gavin Kaysen’s team executes classic French dishes, and bar manager Robert Jones has developed a French-inspired cocktail menu featuring vermouths and cognacs.