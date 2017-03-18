Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In 2 Minneapolis Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another is injured after two late-night shootings in Minneapolis, according to police.
The first shooting happened at about 10:50 p.m. Friday on the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North. Police arrived to the scene to find a wounded man inside a home. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died.
The second shooting happened at about 12:36 a.m. Saturday on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue. Police say a man was shot in the leg, suffering non-life threatening injuries. He was also taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Police have not released any more details on either shooting.
