Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes Channels ‘Michael Jordan Fake Spinback’ On Game-Winning Bucket To Defeat Villanova

Bryan Altman

As a rule of thumb, if you’re going to try to emulate someone while playing the game of basketball, you really can’t go wrong with choosing to channel Michael Jordan.

That’s exactly what Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes decided to do with the game and history on the line as his team tried in vain to defeat the No. 1 seeded Villanova Wildcats in their round of 32 matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Tied at 62 with the defending champions and No. 1 overall seed, Hayes received the ball at the baseline and made a gorgeous fake before tip-toeing along the baseline before putting in a reverse layup to give his team a two-point lead with just 11.4 seconds left to play.

Wisconsin closing in on an upset! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8N5iglBstt — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2017

His bucket — brought to you by “His Airness” would prove to be the deciding basket.

Nigel Hayes says he channeled Michael Jordan on the game-winning bucket. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/csk310lf91 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2017

For reference, here’s the move that Hayes was likely referring to. (H/T to SB Nation, for finding this clip originally.)

Hayes finished the game with 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Badgers are off to the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive year. They’ll face the winner of Virginia vs. East Tennessee State later this evening.