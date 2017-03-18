March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Hundreds Gather Across State To Oppose ACA Repeal

March 18, 2017 11:44 PM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Health Care, Obamacare

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of Minnesotans who oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act held meetings across the state Saturday.

The group Take Action Minnesota held its annual meeting in six cities. Members held small group discussions to talk about the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Thirty-five elected officials and candidates participated in group discussions Saturday, including Democratic Congressman Keith Ellison.

“This is really not a health care bill the Republicans are offering. It is a tax cut disguised as a health care bill,” Ellison said. “So I have to be 100 percent against it. And I’ve voted against it 60 times and I will do it one more time and as many times as it takes.”

More than 500 people attended the meetings across the state.

