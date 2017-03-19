Gophers Get No. 1 Seed For NCAA Hockey Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team learned its seed and destination on Sunday for next week’s NCAA Hockey Tournament.
The Gophers, after falling to Penn State in double overtime of the Big Ten semifinals, are a No. 1 seed in the Northeast Region in Manchester, New Hampshire. Minnesota (23-11-3) will face Notre Dame (21-11-5) in a regional semifinal Saturday afternoon.
UMass-Lowell and Cornell meet in the other semifinal in the region, with the winners facing off Sunday for a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four.
The Gophers are 27-15-2 all-time against the Fighting Irish, which includes a 1-0 mark in the postseason. It’s Minnesota’s 37th NCAA appearance. Gophers coach Don Lucia is a Notre Dame alum.