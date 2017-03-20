Police: 4 Arrested After Shooting At Brooklyn Park Gas Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Brooklyn Park say four men are in custody after a Sunday night shooting at a gas station that prompted a helicopter search.
The four men were in Brooklyn Park Jail on Monday pending charges of second-degree assault, police said. The suspects have yet to be named.
The arrests came after an officer patrolling north of the Crystal Airport witnessed a fight at in a parking lot of a gas station on Zane Avenue. The officer saw one of the men pull out a gun and fire a shot, which hit no one, police said.
The officer immediately went after the men, who fled on foot. The officer arrested one of the suspects and thought he heard gunshots coming from others as they ran, police said.
A search then began for the other suspects, with a State Patrol helicopter helping from the air. Eventually, authorities arrested three other men and recovered two guns, including the one police believe was used in the gas station shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.