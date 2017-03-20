March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Cantina Laredo Hosts 4-Course Tequila Dinner

March 20, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Cantina Laredo, MNfusion

Looking to spice up your week?

Then head to Cantina Laredo for a taste of Mexico, served with a splash of tequila.

On March 23, the Mall of America restaurant will host another Tequila Dinner. The evening will consist of a four-course dinner featuring Casamigos Tequila.

The dinner begins with a bacon-wrapped jalapeno shrimp appetizer, followed by a roasted tomato and artichoke soup. For the main course, guests can choose between lamp chops with pistachio pipian or redfish on consommé rojo. Finally, for dessert dinners will get to enjoy a slice of the dulce de leche cheesecake.

Each course will have its own cocktail, specifically made to pair with the flavors featured in the dish.

Seating for the Tequila Dinner cost $59.99 per person.

Cocktails begin at 7 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m.

Reservations are required.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 952-406-8311 or visit Cantina Laredo online.

