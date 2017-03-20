Charges: Woman Stole $1K In Baby Formula From Various Stores

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 25-year-old South St. Paul woman is accused of stealing more than $1,000 in baby formula from various Twin Cities retail stores, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Jolisa Santa Marie Rodriguez is charged with aggregating theft in connection with the case. The incidents ranged from June to October of 2016.

According to the charges, West St. Paul police were called at about 6:03 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2016, to a retail store on a report of a theft. When officers arrived, an employee told them they had a shoplifter they had just caught on camera and believed she was responsible for several other thefts around the Twin Cities.

The suspect was identified as Rodriguez, and she had taken $80.97 in formula from the store without paying for it. Employees saw her take the formula and conceal it while paying for other items when she checked out, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Rodriguez left the store and was stopped by store employees. They also believed she had stolen formula from other retail stores. She admitted to officers that she had stolen formula on that day, and on several other occasions.

The complaint states in each incident, video shows her going into the store, taking formula and going through checkout without paying for it.

Rodriguez stole at least $100 in formula on seven other occasions at stores in West St. Paul, Roseville and Minneapolis. The total for the eight thefts was $1017.29 in formula.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.