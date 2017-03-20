March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Report: MPD Had No Plan For Reponse To 4th Precinct Protests

March 20, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: Jamar Clark, Minneapolis 4th Precinct

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal review of an 18-day standoff outside a Minneapolis police precinct following the fatal shooting of a black man in 2015 has found problems with the city’s coordination and communication.

The Justice Department’s review Monday came at the city’s request after the shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark.

Clark’s death in a confrontation with two officers sparked weeks of protests that were largely peaceful, though one on Nov. 18 included skirmishes between officers and demonstrators.

The review found the city didn’t have a coordinated response to the occupation and didn’t have a plan for managing a civil disturbance as it became a long-term event.

The city’s mayor and police chief planned to comment later Monday.

The county prosecutor and the U.S. attorney both declined to charge the two officers involved.

