At Least 1 Injured In 2-Car Crash On I-94

March 20, 2017 6:16 AM
Filed Under: Interstate 94, Minnesota State Patrol, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least one person was injured after two vehicles collided on Interstate 94 in St. Paul Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 3 a.m. two cars crashed on eastbound I-94 near White Bear Avenue. Troopers said one of the cars was driving the wrong way.

At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved.

Injuries were reported. However, it is unknown how many people were injured or the extent of the injuries.

Eastbound I-94 was closed for a couple hours Monday morning while crews worked to clear the crash.

It is now reopened.

