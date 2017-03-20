Sheriff’s Office: Man Dead After Standoff With Police In Northern Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in northern Minnesota Monday.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a mail carrier in Northland Township reported hearing two gunshots around 11:20 a.m.
A deputy responded to the scene, where he was confronted by a male with a rifle. According to the sheriff’s office, the male fired at the deputy, hitting his vehicle. Other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.
One law enforcement officer returned fire during the incident, the sheriff’s office said. The male was later found dead outside of his residence with a high-powered rifle.
The male was taken to the Grand Forks Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. His identity, and the identities of the officers involved, will be released at a later time.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.