Boy, 4, Dies In Accidental Dressing Room Hanging

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 4-year-old boy died at a Mankato thrift store in what authorities describe to have been a tragic accident.
Police responded to a call at the Minnesota Valley Action Council thrift store Saturday afternoon, according to reports. There, they found that the boy had been a changing room by himself.
The boy’s hoodie reportedly became stuck on a coat hanger attached to the wall and suffocated.
Police said they don’t suspect foul play, but the investigation continues.
A GoFundMe page has been set up, identifying the boy as Ryu Pena, and asking for donations to help fund the boy’s funeral expenses.
