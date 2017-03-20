March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Boy, 4, Dies In Accidental Dressing Room Hanging

March 20, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Mankato

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 4-year-old boy died at a Mankato thrift store in what authorities describe to have been a tragic accident.

Police responded to a call at the Minnesota Valley Action Council thrift store Saturday afternoon, according to reports. There, they found that the boy had been a changing room by himself.

The boy’s hoodie reportedly became stuck on a coat hanger attached to the wall and suffocated.

Police said they don’t suspect foul play, but the investigation continues.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, identifying the boy as Ryu Pena, and asking for donations to help fund the boy’s funeral expenses.

